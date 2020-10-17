UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Crushed To Death, Two Injured In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:36 PM

Man crushed to death, two injured in road mishap

A man was crushed to death while another two sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycle and trailer on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was crushed to death while another two sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycle and trailer on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,a motorcycle was collided with a speeding trailer near old bus stand of the city.

As a result of the mishap, a man was crushed to death while another two sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to Civil Hospital.

However, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Police Man Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan says she is going to record “Some i ..

21 minutes ago

RTA resumes Global Village bus, Abra services, uph ..

26 minutes ago

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi receives its Air Operator Certi ..

26 minutes ago

Filthy language in rally exposes growing frustrati ..

2 minutes ago

SSP calls upon ulema to cooperate for maintaining ..

2 minutes ago

'PMD public meeting in Gujranwala flopped show': U ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.