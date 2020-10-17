Man crushed to death, two injured in road mishap

A man was crushed to death while another two sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycle and trailer on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was crushed to death while another two sustained injuries in a collision between motorcycle and trailer on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,a motorcycle was collided with a speeding trailer near old bus stand of the city.

As a result of the mishap, a man was crushed to death while another two sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and injured to Civil Hospital.

However, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.