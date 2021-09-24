Man crushed to death, two injured in road mishap

A man was crushed to death while another two sustained injuries in a collision between passenger van and a motorcycle near Bhuttapur flyover at Muzaffargarh-Multan road here on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death while another two sustained injuries in a collision between passenger van and a motorcycle near Bhuttapur flyover at Muzaffargarh-Multan road here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Ashiq Hussain (39) resident of Taleri Pull was returning home from market on motorcycle along with his two neighbors Muhammad Saeed (45) s/o Noor Muhammad and his son Salman (14). All of a sudden, a speeding passenger van collided with the motorcycle due to over speeding.

Resultantly, Ashiq Hussain died at the spot while the other two sustained serious injuries. The Rescue officials shifted the injured to the hospital, however, the police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.