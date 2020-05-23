UrduPoint.com
Man Crushed To Death, Two Injured In Road Mishap In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:12 PM

A man was crushed to death while his wife and son sustained serious injuries in a road mishap reported at Khanewal-Multan Motorway here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :A man was crushed to death while his wife and son sustained serious injuries in a road mishap reported at Khanewal-Multan Motorway here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a family was going to Multan by car when the car collided with the divider of the road at motorcycle about 20 kilometer away from Khanewal.

As a result of the mishap, Sharif s/o Umer Hayyat died at the spot while his wife Sumaira Bibi and son Muhammad Ali sustained serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured and body to District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal.

According to initial reports, the incident took place due to over speeding.

