Man crushed to death, wife injured

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A man was crushed to death while his wife sustained serious injuries in a collision between motorcycle and car near Bhutta morr on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Akram resident of Village 129/10-R was returning home from market along with wife Zareena Bibi on motorcycle, suddenly, a speeding car collided with the motorcycle.

Resultantly, Muhammad Akram died on the spot while his wife sustained serious injuries. The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Rural Health Centre.

However, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident by taking car into custody while the driver managed to escape from the scene, police sources added.

