Man crushed to death, wife injured in road mishap

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death while his wife sustained serious injuries by the hit of a passenger bus here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Aslam resident of Chack No 9/11 WB was returning home from market alongwith his wife on a motorcycle when a speeding passenger bus hit behind them near Adda Zaheer Nager.

Resultantly, Muhammad Aslam died on the spot while his wife sustained serious injuries.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after legal process and shifted the injured woman to the near by hospital. Police have started the investigations into the incident, However, the bus driver managed to escape from the scene.