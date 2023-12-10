Man crushes under train to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) A person was crushed under train to death while crossing the railway track near Mehmood Kot railway station.

According to Rescue officials, a person was crossing railway track near Mehmood Kot and suddenly train crossing from there hit him.

As a result, he sustained injuries and died on the spot. Rescue staff reached the spot and covered the body with dead sheet. The heirs took the body to home after the legal action. The deceased was identified as 65 years old Sadiq Hussain s/o Ghulam Hasan resident of Qasba Mahmood Kot.

APP/kmr-sak