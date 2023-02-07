UrduPoint.com

Man, Dacoit Killed In Robbery

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Man, dacoit killed in robbery

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A man shot dead by dacoits over resistance in a dacoity bid while a dacoit was killed by the firing of his accomplices at village 146/EB in premises of Saddar Burewala police station on Monday late night.

According to police sources, Saudi Arabia returned Shahid Mahmood Gujjar was entering his home when four unidentified armed outlaws held them hostage at gun point to loot cash, jewellery and valuables.

Meanwhile, the armed outlaws started firing on the family members in which Shahid Mahmood Gujjar was killed while a dacoit was also shot injured, unidentified armed gunmen escaped from the scene.

The wounded dacoit was left behind by his accomplices in the nearby crops, where he died,the residents of the area found his body later.

The deceased robber was identified as Zubair Ahmed s/o Pehalwan resident of Village 14-28/L Cheecha Watni.

Raids were being conducted to arrest the escaped criminals of the case, police sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

