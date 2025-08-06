Open Menu

Man, Daughter Drown In Abu Zehbi Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 07:21 PM

Man, daughter drown in Abu Zehbi canal

A man and his six-year-old daughter drowned in Abu Zehbi canal, passing through Uch area of Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A man and his six-year-old daughter drowned in Abu Zehbi canal, passing through Uch area of Bahawalpur district.

Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that they received information that a man, along with his little daughter, had jumped into Abu Zehbi canal in Uch area and drowned.

“Soon after receiving information, rescuers along with boat and rescue machinery rushed to the scene and launched rescue operation,” they said, adding that rescue operation was underway to search and retrieve bodies of the man and his daughter.

According to police sources, 30-year-old Shahbaz was mentally disturbed over matrimonial dispute and he, along with his six-year-old daughter, Hania, jumped into Abu Zehbi canal.

Recent Stories

Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffarg ..

Ghazanfar Shah assumes charge as new DPO Muzaffargarh

57 seconds ago
 Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Ha ..

Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar

6 minutes ago
 Man, daughter drown in Abu Zehbi canal

Man, daughter drown in Abu Zehbi canal

58 seconds ago
 PU to ensure quality education through digitalizat ..

PU to ensure quality education through digitalization: VC

1 minute ago
 Punjab health minister inaugurates Care Connect pr ..

Punjab health minister inaugurates Care Connect project

1 minute ago
 Police arrest 2,056 suspects in July

Police arrest 2,056 suspects in July

1 minute ago
Pakistan, Iraq to expand bilateral trade through n ..

Pakistan, Iraq to expand bilateral trade through new maritime ferry agreement

11 minutes ago
 HBL, SEDF sign MoU to provide subsidized loans to ..

HBL, SEDF sign MoU to provide subsidized loans to SMEs

11 minutes ago
 PSX hits new milestone, surges 2,051 points to rec ..

PSX hits new milestone, surges 2,051 points to record 145,088

11 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seat ..

Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seats fell vacant after leaders' d ..

2 hours ago
 Children eat meals while listening to my item song ..

Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah B ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan