Man, daughter drown in Abu Zehbi canal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) A man and his six-year-old daughter drowned in Abu Zehbi canal, passing through Uch area of Bahawalpur district.

Official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that they received information that a man, along with his little daughter, had jumped into Abu Zehbi canal in Uch area and drowned.

“Soon after receiving information, rescuers along with boat and rescue machinery rushed to the scene and launched rescue operation,” they said, adding that rescue operation was underway to search and retrieve bodies of the man and his daughter.

According to police sources, 30-year-old Shahbaz was mentally disturbed over matrimonial dispute and he, along with his six-year-old daughter, Hania, jumped into Abu Zehbi canal.