Man, Daughter Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) A traffic accident claimed the lives of a man and his daughter on the National Highway near Mian Channu when a speeding truck ran over a family traveling by a motorcycle.

According to initial reports, the accident took place when the truck driver lost control over steering wheel.

The deceased were identified as Haji Muhammad and his daughter Tahira Bibi, while their nephew, Danish, sustained critical injuries.

Emergency services swiftly responded, transporting the bodies and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital in Mian Channu for medical assistance and post-mortem examination.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and efforts were underway to apprehend the truck driver, who fled the scene.

