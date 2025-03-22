Open Menu

Man, Daughter Killed In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Man, daughter killed in road accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) A man and his daughter were killed while his wife sustained injuries when a trailer hit his motorcycle near Shah Rukn-e-Alam interchange on Vehari Road.

According to Rescue officials, first aid was provided to the injured woman and the bodies were handed over to heirs after police intervention.

The deceased were identified as Azhar, son of Mukhtiar, and Zainab, daughter of Azhar.

