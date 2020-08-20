UrduPoint.com
Man, Daughter Murder Case: FIR Lodged

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

Man, daughter murder case: FIR lodged

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The police have registered FIR against three unknown armed men in murder of a man and his daughter in Tanwri Town area of the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police confirmed here that Sadar Police Station have lodged FIR against three unknown armed men for shot killing a motorcyclist and his 13/14 year-old daughter.

Narrating the detail, he said that the complainant, Hafiz Muhammad Shahid submitted in his application that his family riding two motorcycles left their home to attend a marriage ceremony of their relatives in Waseem Abad area.

He further submitted that in night time,his father Muhammad Yaseen and his 13/14- year-old sister Areeba Yaseen riding a motorcycle left the marriage ceremony home of the relatives to return back to our home.

"When, they reached near our home, unknown three armed men standing in the street opened indiscriminate fire on them, leaving Areeba dead on the spot and injuring Muhammad Yaseen," he submitted in the application.

The dead and injured were rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital where the injured succumbed to his wounds.

The police have launched efforts to trace out the whereabouts of the killers by using modern technology, the spokesman said.

Further probe was in underway.

