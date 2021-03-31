UrduPoint.com
Man, Daughter Receive Burn Injuries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Man, daughter receive burn injuries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A man and his minor daughter were injured in a fire incident at Pir Colony Walton here on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Shafique and his daughter Fatima were sitting in their kitchen when a fire erupted in the room.

Both received burn injuries. On receiving information, Rescue-1122 teams reached the site and shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital. The firefighters controlled the fire. The cause of the fire was stated to be short-circuiting.

