Man, Daughter Receive Burn Injuries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :A man and his minor daughter were injured in a fire incident at Pir Colony Walton here on Wednesday.
Police said that Muhammad Shafique and his daughter Fatima were sitting in their kitchen when a fire erupted in the room.
Both received burn injuries. On receiving information, Rescue-1122 teams reached the site and shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital. The firefighters controlled the fire. The cause of the fire was stated to be short-circuiting.