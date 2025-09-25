Man Dead, Son Injured In Landmine Explosion In Kurram
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2025 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) A man was died while his son was injured in a landmine explosion at Khamzai area of the Pewar locality of the tribal district Kurram, said police sources on Thursday.
Police source have said the victims, father and son were on way to a mountain at the bordering locality of Pewar wherein a landmine planted in the ground was exploded resulting in the death of a person identified as Hassan Ghulam on the spot while his son Sadiq Hussain sustained injuries.
The body and injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital.
Police said that an investigation into the incident has been initiated. However, so far no one has accepted the responsibility of it.
The tribal elders have condemned the incident and demanded cleansing of the area of landmines and awarding punishment to the elements behind the incidents of terrorism.
APP/aqk/AA
