Man dead, woman injured in Quetta road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A man was killed while his wife was injured when their car overturned and plunged into a ravine in Quetta in wee hours of Wednesday.

As per details, due to overspending, driver lost control of his car and it overturned before plunging into a ravine.

Police reached the site of incident and shifted the body and injured were shifted to nearby hospital for an autopsy and treatment.