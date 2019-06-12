UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Dead, Woman Injured In Quetta Road Mishap

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 16 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

Man dead, woman injured in Quetta road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A man was killed while his wife was injured when their car overturned and plunged into a ravine in Quetta in wee hours of Wednesday.

As per details, due to overspending, driver lost control of his car and it overturned before plunging into a ravine.

Police reached the site of incident and shifted the body and injured were shifted to nearby hospital for an autopsy and treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Driver Car Wife Man SITE

Recent Stories

Bahrain to ban plastic bags in July

4 minutes ago

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.