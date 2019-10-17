UrduPoint.com
Man Decorates Car For Royal Couple

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:19 PM

Man decorates car for Royal couple

The citizen with delighted face says he is more than happy to provide service to royal couple.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) A man decorated his car with the pictures of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is determined to provide service to the royal couple visiting Lahore.

According to exclusive work done by urdu Point’s Web tv, a man was very happy to host the British royal couple. Mehran car—about which the man was quite satisfied that the royal couple will love to sit and visit the Lahore city, was painted with the huge picture of Prince William and and his wife Kate Middleton.

“I am more than happy to provide service to the royal couple ,” said owner of the mini-car while talking to Farrukh Iqbal Warraich—the report of Urdu point TV. He said: “I’m sure they will love ride on the car to go to different places in the city,”.

The royal couple arrived in Lahore on Thursday morning while Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar received them at the Lahore airport. The couple is visiting Pakistan for the first time. Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, according to the sources, will visit different places in their day-long visit to Lahore. First they will visit a SOS village, and then they will go to Shaukat Khan. They said the visit of National cricket academy and Badshahi mosque is also due today.

Strict security arrangements have been made on the occasion of Royal couple’s visit to Lahore.

It may also be mentioned here that special rikshaws were decorated for the British’s royal couple to welcome them and to provide them a traditional ride in the streets of Lahore.

