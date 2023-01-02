UrduPoint.com

Man Defrauding People For Government Jobs Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The police on Monday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in taking millions of rupees from people on the pretext of providing them with government jobs.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the accused identified as Chaudhry Shehbaz minted million of rupees from innocent citizens.

The accused used to trap citizens by disguising himself as an official of the Punjab government and used to communicate with senior officers on bogus calls.

The accused revealed that he robbed more or less 1,400 men and 500 women by fraud. The accused used to receive money from the people for providing them jobs in the name of various government contracts, and later blocked his mobile number and ended the contact.

The accused also made fake cards and videos of fake interviews to cheat the people and was also involved in fraudulent activities in other cities.

According to the police, the accused possessed a criminal record and has revealed scams worth millions of rupees. Police said further interrogation from the accused was underway and more important revelations were expected.

The police requested the citizens to immediately approach the concerned police station if the accused had deceit them in Rawalpindi or any other city.

