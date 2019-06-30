Man deprived of bike, cash

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::A man was deprived of his motorcycle, cash and mobile-phone at gunpoint by two armed robbers, here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Kashif, a resident of Chak number 136-K, was returning home on his motorcycle when he was intercepted by two armed men in Thatha Sadiqabad police precincts.

The robbers held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched cash, mobile-phone and motorcycle from him and fled away.

The police concerned have registered a case.