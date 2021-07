Man deprived of bike, cash in Kharan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Unknown armed robbers snatched a motorcycle and Rs 13000 cash from a man at gunpoint in Kharan district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victim Muhammad Siddique was on way home on a motorbike when armed robbers intercepted him and took away his bike and cash near Sargardan Chowk.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation to arrest robbers.