Man deprived of bike in Jaffarabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Unknown thieves lifted a motorbike at Maulana petrol Pump near Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim Sabir Khosa had parked a motorcycle near Maulana Petrol Pump when bike lifters took his motorbike away to unknown destinations.

Police on information registered a case and started investigation.