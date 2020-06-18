UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Deprived Of Bike In Jaffarabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Man deprived of bike in Jaffarabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Unknown thieves lifted a motorbike at Maulana petrol Pump near Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim Sabir Khosa had parked a motorcycle near Maulana Petrol Pump when bike lifters took his motorbike away to unknown destinations.

Police on information registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Petrol Police

Recent Stories

President appoints Sultan Al Nuaimi Director-Gener ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Iraq discu ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns Turkish and Iranian aggressi ..

46 minutes ago

Rameez Raja agrees with Dr. Yasmin Rashid on her r ..

1 hour ago

T20 World Cup seems unrealistic, says PCB Chairman

2 hours ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses Barrister Ranjha's ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.