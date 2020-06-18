Man Deprived Of Bike In Jaffarabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Unknown thieves lifted a motorbike at Maulana petrol Pump near Suhbatpur area of Jaffarabad district on Thursday.
According to police sources, the victim Sabir Khosa had parked a motorcycle near Maulana Petrol Pump when bike lifters took his motorbike away to unknown destinations.
Police on information registered a case and started investigation.