Man Deprived Of Cash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Three armed robbers looted a citizen on gunpoint in limits of Alipur Saddar Police Station on Monday.

According to police, the victim named Muhammad Faizan Araein, resident of Moza Gabbar Araein was on the way to his home via Khairpur Saadat road, Alipur when the robbers forced to stop him at Moza Baqir Shah.

They snatched motorbike along with unidentified cash with him before fled to unidentified location.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction reached out the crime scene after receiving call.

However, accused couldn't get arrested till filing of this report. An FIR was registered on report of the victim.

