Open Menu

Man Deprived Of Cash At Gunpoint

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:45 PM

Man deprived of cash at gunpoint

A man was deprived of cash at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers at Vehari Bazaar on Tuesday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A man was deprived of cash at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers at Vehari Bazaar on Tuesday.

According to police sources, an employee of a private company namely Malik Mudasir was returning to the office

after withdrawing Rs 686,500 from a bank situated at Vehari Bazaar.

All of a sudden, two unidentified armed robbers intercepted him on the way. They held him hostage at gunpoint and

snatched cash from him.

The criminals also managed to escape safely from the scene.

However, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.

APP/aaj/thh

Related Topics

Police Company Bank Man Vehari Criminals From Employment

Recent Stories

OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished ..

OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque

6 minutes ago
 China leads in 5G-A technology development, expect ..

China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, product ..

6 minutes ago
 161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling s ..

161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muza ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone

KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam business group visits MNSUA

Vietnam business group visits MNSUA

2 minutes ago
 PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance ..

PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives

6 minutes ago
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, amm ..

Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover

2 minutes ago
 ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur

ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur

2 minutes ago
 DPO issues directives for enhanced security during ..

DPO issues directives for enhanced security during upcoming general elections

2 minutes ago
 FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in l ..

FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in landslide in Yunnan, China

2 minutes ago
 ECP holds media session regarding elections report ..

ECP holds media session regarding elections reporting

2 minutes ago
 Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially ..

Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper M ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan