Man Deprived Of Cash At Gunpoint
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:45 PM
A man was deprived of cash at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers at Vehari Bazaar on Tuesday
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) A man was deprived of cash at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers at Vehari Bazaar on Tuesday.
According to police sources, an employee of a private company namely Malik Mudasir was returning to the office
after withdrawing Rs 686,500 from a bank situated at Vehari Bazaar.
All of a sudden, two unidentified armed robbers intercepted him on the way. They held him hostage at gunpoint and
snatched cash from him.
The criminals also managed to escape safely from the scene.
However, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.
