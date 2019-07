Two dacoits on Friday deprived a man of cash near Chok Marakiwaal in jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station

According to the police, Asif, in his application, said he was on his way when two unidentified dacoits on a motorcycle intercepted him near Chok Marakiwaal and took away Rs 72,000.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.