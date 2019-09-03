UrduPoint.com
Man Deprived Of Cash In Sialkot

Tue 03rd September 2019

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :A man was deprived of cash by two armed motorcyclists near Sadra Badra village, in the limits of Sadr police station on Tuesday.

According to police, Rizwan carrying cash was on his way when two dacoits intercepted him near Sadra Badra and snatched Rs 390,000 from him at gun point.

In another incident, four robbers looted 16 tola gold ornaments, Rs 10,500 and cell phones from a house at Talaandi Anyat Khan, in the jurisdiction of Sadr Pasrur police station.

Cases have been registered and investigation was underway.

