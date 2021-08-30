Man deprived of cash, mobile phone

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Two unknown armed robbers snatched cash and a mobile phone from a passenger in the wee hours of Monday on the suburb of Bahawalpur city .

Police sources said that the victim, Hafiz Uzair rode on a motorcycle rickshaw from the bus terminal in the city for New Satellite Town.

The rickshaw driver called his accomplice and introduced him to Hafiz Uzair as another passenger, the sources said, adding that the two took away the victim into a dark street and snatched cash Rs 500 and a mobile phone set.

The police registered an F.I.R against the unidentified culprits,further investigation was underway.