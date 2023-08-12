Man deprived of cash, mobile phone

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was allegedly deprived of cash and mobile phone at gun point by four veiled armed robbers at Khanpur Bagga Sher on Saturday.

According to police sources, Javed Baloch was returning home from market on motorcycle when Dilawar s/o Allah Diwaya along with his three veiled accomplices intercepted him near Kali Pull Khanpur Bagga Sher in the jurisdiction of Sadar Muzaffargarh police station.

They held him hostage at gun point and snatched cash Rs 50,000 and mobile phone. The criminals managed to escape from the scene.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.