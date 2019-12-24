Man deprived of cash, motorcycle in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : Robbers snatched cash and a motorcycle from a jeweller in the precincts of Jaranwala city police station.

Police said on Tuesday that a local jeweller, Abdul Hameed, was going to his home late in the night when armed bandits intercepted him near Railway Station.

They held him at gunpoint and snatched Rs 100,000 in cash and his motorcycle and escaped.

The police registered a case and started investigation but no clue was found so far.