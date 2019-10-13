Man deprived of gold ornaments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Thieves on Sunday deprived a man of gold ornaments and cash in Tibba Kakayzai in Niakapura police limits.

According to the police, Hussian in an application to the police, said unidentified accused entered his house during absence and took away 35-tola gold ornaments and other valuables.

The police have registered a case and started investigations.