Man Deprived Of Mobile Phone By Impersonator

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) A robbery incident was reported in another day at a private hospital where a citizen fell victim to a cunning imposter posing as a doctor, resulting in the theft of an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to details, the victim, Sail Muhammad, a resident of Korang Town lodged a complaint at Gulraiz police station, recounting how he was lured by the impersonator through a social media platform with the promise of purchasing a mobile phone.

The fake doctor arranged to meet Sail Muhammad at a private hospital under the guise of conducting the transaction. Upon arrival, the imposter meticulously examined the mobile device, leaving Sail Muhammad waiting under the pretense of fetching payment and copies of his National Identity Card from his office.

However, the impostor vanished without a trace, leaving Sail Muhammad empty-handed and deceived.

Fortunately, Sail Muhammad managed to collect the hospital's security camera video in which the impersonator was clearly seen, escaping from the hospital.

Despite registering a case to the police, the culprit remains at large till the filling of the news. Sail Muhammad urged the department concerned for a thorough investigation against such deceptive schemes preying on unsuspecting individuals.

This incident serves as a stark reminder to exercise caution when engaging in online transactions and to remain vigilant of potential scams.

As police continue their efforts to apprehend the perpetrator, the community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to prevent further incidents of fraud and deception.

