Man deprived of motorcycle at gun point

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :A man was deprived of a motorcycle and cash at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers in the Mela Chicha area of Bait Meer Hazar on Thursday morning.

According to police sources, Imdad Hussain was returning home from the outhouse on a motorcycle when two unidentified armed robbers intercepted him on the premises of Bait Meer Hazar police station.

They held him hostage at gunpoint, snatched his motorcycle, and escaped from the scene.

The police concerned have started investigations into the incident, police sources added.