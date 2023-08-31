Open Menu

Man Deprived Of Motorcycle At Gun Point

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Man deprived of motorcycle at gun point

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :A man was deprived of a motorcycle and cash at gunpoint by two unidentified armed robbers in the Mela Chicha area of Bait Meer Hazar on Thursday morning.

According to police sources, Imdad Hussain was returning home from the outhouse on a motorcycle when two unidentified armed robbers intercepted him on the premises of Bait Meer Hazar police station.

They held him hostage at gunpoint, snatched his motorcycle, and escaped from the scene.

The police concerned have started investigations into the incident, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man From

Recent Stories

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG syst ..

Gas Safety Committee ensures emirate-wide LPG system safety with three new circu ..

30 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Commit ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strate ..

30 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

1 hour ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

1 hour ago
Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Feature ..

Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

1 hour ago
 SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP ..

SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP to hold progress review meetin ..

1 hour ago
 Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island r ..

Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island residential community

2 hours ago
 du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT ev ..

Du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT event ‘Envision’

2 hours ago
 EGA announces net profit of AED2.0 billion for H1 ..

EGA announces net profit of AED2.0 billion for H1 2023

2 hours ago
 Sami Saeed vows to translate vision of climate res ..

Sami Saeed vows to translate vision of climate resilient, adaptive Pakistan into ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan