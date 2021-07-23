UrduPoint.com
Man Deprived Of Motorcycle, Cash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Man deprived of motorcycle, cash

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Three unidentified armed robbers snatched motorcycle, mobile phone and cash from a citizen here at Pull Rangho on Friday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Naseem resident of Khanewal city was going to Multan on motorcycle when three unidentified armed robbers intercepted him at gun point near Pull Rangho.

Robbers escaped after snatching motorcycle, mobile phone and cash from the victim.

Police reached the spot and started the investigations, however, Muhammad Naseem told police that he was an employee of Nishtar Hospital and he was going to perform duty.

