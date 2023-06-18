UrduPoint.com

Man Deprived Of Motorcycle, Cash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was deprived of motorcycle and mobile phone at gunpoint by unidentified armed robbers at Adda Jehangirabad on Sunday.

According to police sources, Tajamal Pervez resident of Daira Din Panah was returning home from market on motorcycle when two unidentified armed robbers intercepted him near Adda Jehangirabad in the premises of Daira Din Panah police station.

They held him hostage at gunpoint, snatched motorcycle, cash and mobile phone from him and fled away.

Police concerned have registered the case and started the investigations, police sources added.

