Man Deprived Of Motorcycle, Cash

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Man deprived of motorcycle, cash

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :A man was deprived of a motorcycle, mobile phone and cash at gunpoint by four unidentified armed outlaws intercepted premises of Rohilanwali police station on Saturday early morning.

According to police sources, Mustafa Shah Bukhari resident of Basti Sipeenwala was returning home from the vegetable market on a motorcycle when four unidentified armed motorcyclists intercepted him on the way home in the premises of Rohilanwali police station.

They held him hostage at gunpoint and snatched his motorcycle, mobile phone and cash Rs 25,000 from him and escaped.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.

