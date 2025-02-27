Man deprived of motorcycle, cash, mobile phone

A young man was robbed at gunpoint by three unidentified robbers in the outskirts of Thatha Sadiqabad

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A young man was robbed at gunpoint by three unidentified robbers in the outskirts of Thatha Sadiqabad. The criminals escaped after snatching his motorcycle, mobile phone, and cash. A case has been registered against the unknown culprits.

According to details, Mudassir Ali, a resident of Chak No.

137/10-R, was on his way to irrigate his fields when he was intercepted by three armed robbers near Pull 137 on the 9-Kassi Road. The assailants, holding him at gunpoint, forcibly took away his Honda CD 70 motorcycle, mobile phone, and a few hundred rupees in cash before fleeing the scene.

Upon receiving information, Thatha Sadiqabad police promptly reached the location. Law enforcement has registered a robbery case against the unknown perpetrators and launched an investigation to trace and apprehend them.