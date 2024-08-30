Man deprived of motorcycle, valuables

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A citizen was deprived of a motorcycle, mobile phone and cash at gunpoint by two armed motorcyclists in Rangpur police limits on Friday.

According to police sources, Liaqat of 81-Jhaal was returning home from market on a motorcycle when two veiled armed motorcyclists intercepted him near Bhutta Siyalowala.

They held him hostage at gunpoint and took away his motorcycle, mobile phone and cash.

Police reached the spot and started an investigation.

