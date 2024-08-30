Man Deprived Of Motorcycle, Valuables
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A citizen was deprived of a motorcycle, mobile phone and cash at gunpoint by two armed motorcyclists in Rangpur police limits on Friday.
According to police sources, Liaqat of 81-Jhaal was returning home from market on a motorcycle when two veiled armed motorcyclists intercepted him near Bhutta Siyalowala.
They held him hostage at gunpoint and took away his motorcycle, mobile phone and cash.
Police reached the spot and started an investigation.
APP/shn/thh
1611 hrs
Recent Stories
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons2 hours ago
-
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital2 hours ago
-
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider ..2 hours ago
-
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death of his elder brother2 hours ago
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of Matiari as calamity ..2 hours ago
-
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues2 hours ago
-
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir2 hours ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery2 hours ago
-
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival2 hours ago
-
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry2 hours ago
-
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed2 hours ago
-
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Rana Sanaullah2 hours ago