Man Deprived Of Rs 150,000 In Muzaffargarh
Mohammad Ali 3 months ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:16 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ): A young man was deprived of cash by swindlers here at Khangarh on Thursday.
According to police sources, Rana Abdul Quddoos of Mohallah Rajpootan Khangarh went to a private bank branch for depositing Rs 150,000 when some swindlers deprived him of cash and escaped.
Khangarh police have started investigation by collecting CCTV footage of the bank.