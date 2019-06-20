Man deprived of Rs 150,000 in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A young man was deprived of cash by swindlers here at Khangarh on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ): A young man was deprived of cash by swindlers here at Khangarh on Thursday.

According to police sources, Rana Abdul Quddoos of Mohallah Rajpootan Khangarh went to a private bank branch for depositing Rs 150,000 when some swindlers deprived him of cash and escaped.

Khangarh police have started investigation by collecting CCTV footage of the bank.