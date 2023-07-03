Man deprived of Rs 2.5 mln

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Robbers snatched Rs 2.5 million from a villager, in the limits of Kurr police station.

Police said on Monday that Mumtaz was riding a motorcycle when three armed people intercepted him near Chak No 592, in tehsil Tandlianwala and deprived him of cash at gunpoint.

The outlaws also shot at and injured Mumtaz for puttingup resistance. He was rushed to hospital.

The police reached the crime scene and collected forensic evidence.