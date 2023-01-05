Man deprived of Rs2m in robbery

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The robbers escaped after robbing a man of two million at gunpoint during the robbery incident in the Defense area of Lahore on Thursday.

According to a private media report, the CCTV footage of the robbery incident has come to light, in which two robbers can be seen snatching cash from the car rider.

Meanwhile, after the incident, the robbers also took the key to the citizen's car with them, while the police registered a case on the request of the victim.