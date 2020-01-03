Man die, Additional DC among 11 injure in Sibi accident

A man died while Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sibi among 12 people sustained injuries in a collision between vehicle and motorbike on National Highway near Kambari Bridge area of Sibi district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :A man died while Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sibi among 12 people sustained injuries in a collision between vehicle and motorbike on National Highway near Kambari Bridge area of Sibi district on Friday.

According to levies sources, the accident took place when Additional Deputy Commissioner Sibi Ghulam Abbas along with his family was on way to Sibi from Quetta in a vehicle was trying to escape a motorcyclists.

As a result, a man namely Nizamuddin died on the spot while Additional DC among 12 people received injuries.

Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah along with Levies Force on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to Combine Military Hospital (CMH) Sibi where the injured victims treatment were started.

The injured were identified as DC Ghulam Abbas, his daughter Sumaira, Iqra, Aqsa, Manza, Raqahir, Sehrish, Nehra, Shafi Muhammad, Muhammad Waseem and Nabi Bakhsh.

Four of the injured were reported in serious condition.

Levies Force registered a case.