Man Die In Khulak Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:55 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :A man died in a road accident that occurred in Kuchlak, some 25 kilometers from here, Police said on Monday The Police told that the man hit by a car on main Kuchlak road was died on the spot who was later identified as Sirajud Din.

Soon after the incident, police reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The driver of the car was held while further probe was underway.

