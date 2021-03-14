Man die of electrocution in Pattoki

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was electrocuted to death in his house in the area of Pattoki on Sunday.

Sadr police said that Muhammad Saleem, resident of Dholan Chak-27, was busy in electric work in his house when he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police have handed over the body to the family after completing necessary formalities.

Further investigation was underway.