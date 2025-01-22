Man Die, Two Other Injured Over Old Enmity
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A man was killed while two others received injuries here Wednesday in exchange of fire between the two groups over old enmity.
The Recue Sources said, a Rescue 1122 team handed over body to the police, adding the inured had been shifted to a nearby hospital.
They said the body had been identified as Ayaz 47 years old while the injured included Amir 28 years and Pervaiz, 30 years old.
Recent Stories
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man die, two other injured over old enmity6 minutes ago
-
SCP appoints two more amicus curiae in Jurisdiction Case6 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman inaugurates regional office in AJK6 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns case regarding voting right of overseas Pakistanis6 minutes ago
-
Snow festival to be started on January 286 minutes ago
-
Mardan police arrest injured robber after fire exchange26 minutes ago
-
PDMA allocates Rs 500 mln for Miranshah Bazaar victims36 minutes ago
-
International conference on GIDES concludes in Wah university36 minutes ago
-
Minister visits head office of department of Auqaf & Religious Affairs36 minutes ago
-
KP mulls establishing it's own insurance company36 minutes ago
-
UAJK earns prestigious rankings in global institutions46 minutes ago
-
IUB's World University Ranking improves46 minutes ago