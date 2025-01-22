Open Menu

Man Die, Two Other Injured Over Old Enmity

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A man was killed while two others received injuries here Wednesday in exchange of fire between the two groups over old enmity.

The Recue Sources said, a Rescue 1122 team handed over body to the police, adding the inured had been shifted to a nearby hospital.

They said the body had been identified as Ayaz 47 years old while the injured included Amir 28 years and Pervaiz, 30 years old.

