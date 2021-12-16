UrduPoint.com

Man Died, 2 Injured In Kohlu Landmine Blast

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:17 PM

Man died, 2 injured in Kohlu landmine blast

A man died and two others including a woman and child sustained injuries in landmine blast in Tehsil Mehwand area of Kohlu district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :A man died and two others including a woman and child sustained injuries in landmine blast in Tehsil Mehwand area of Kohlu district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way home on a motorbike when their motorcycle hit the planted landmine nearby road which went off at Barili Chour Wadh area.

As a result, man died while a woman and child received injuries.

The body and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started search to arrest the suspects.

