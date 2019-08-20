Man died, 22 injured at Gwadar Coastal Highway

A man died and 22 people others including women and children received injuries when a passenger coach overturned at Gwadar Coastal Highway near Shatangi area of Lasbela district here on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :A man died and 22 people others including women and children received injuries when a passenger coach overturned at Gwadar Coastal Highway near Shatangi area of Lasbela district here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, a Gwadar-bound passenger bus carrying commuters was on its way when it turned turtle on Coastal Highway due to its tyre burst, leaving one person dead and 22 men others including women and children injured on the spot.

The body and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital by police and rescue teams where the treatment of injured have been initiated.

The victims' identity could not be ascertained so far.