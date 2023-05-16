Man Died As Roof Collapses
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :A 50-year-old man was killed when the roof of a home collapsed due to a fire at a village near here on Tuesday.
According to the Rescue 1122, Bashir was present at his home in Chak No 656-GB Buchiana, tehsil Jarranwala, when the fire broke out in the room which damaged the roof and later on it collapsed.
Consequently, he buried under the debris and died instantly.
A Rescue 1122 team controlled the fire after hectic efforts and shifted the body to a rural healthcentre.