Man Died During Quarrying; Stone Crusher Owners Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Man died during quarrying; stone crusher owners booked

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Police on Monday booked owners of a stone crusher plant under anti-terrorism act (ATA) for killing a man during quarrying at the stone-crushing area of Salargah in the limits of Taxila Police station, police sources said.

According to the police sources, Muneer Idress was present in the area when Owais Khan and Usman Khan carried out quarrying through explosives at their stone crusher plant when the flying stones hit him. Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Police sources said that to conceal the death, the stone crusher owners have allegedly hidden the body.

On getting information, police reached the spot and shifted the body to the tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.

Subsequently, a case registered under section 7 of the anti-terrorism act 1997, sections 4 and 5 explosive substances act 1908, section 322, 201 and 109 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and launched a haunt to arrest the nominated accused.

