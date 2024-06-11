Man Died In A Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A man was hit to death on Lahore road near chak no 90 SB,here on Tuesday.
According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the victim namely--Afzal Ahmad r/o chak no 30 SB was crossing the road when a speeding car hit him.Resultantly,he died on the spot.
Police concerned and Rescue 1122 handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities.
