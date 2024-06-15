Man Died In Bus-bike Collision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A motorcyclist died in a bus-bike collision,here on Saturday.
Police spokesperson said that the motorcyclist identified as Muhammad Aslam(55) r/o Shah Muhammad colony hit by a over speeding bus on Jhawarian road.
The motorcyclist died on the spot and the bus driver fled the scene.
The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.
Concerned police registered a case against the dumper driver and started investigation.
Recent Stories
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven profiteers held21 minutes ago
-
60-kg adulterated chilies wasted31 minutes ago
-
DPO distributes certificates, cash rewards to best performing officials41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner imposes ban on going to beach, Section 144 implemented41 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik Hussain urges patience, fraternity in Mina2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 305,100 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
AK Radio Mirpur, FM 101.04 resume transmissions from rehabilitated studios13 hours ago
-
CIA team escapes firing by car lifter gang in Wah13 hours ago
-
Cantt board Wah finalizes offal disposal plan for Eidul Azha13 hours ago
-
Dengue larvae found at 650 locations in ICT14 hours ago
-
ICT admin ensures cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha14 hours ago
-
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz ..14 hours ago