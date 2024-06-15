Man died in bus-bike collision

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) A motorcyclist died in a bus-bike collision,here on Saturday.

Police spokesperson said that the motorcyclist identified as Muhammad Aslam(55) r/o Shah Muhammad colony hit by a over speeding bus on Jhawarian road.

The motorcyclist died on the spot and the bus driver fled the scene.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Concerned police registered a case against the dumper driver and started investigation.