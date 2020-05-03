Man died, three injured in Quetta accident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :A man died and three others including two children received injuries in a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle at Double Road area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the victims were on a motorbike when a speedy vehicle, coming from opposite side, hit them.

As a result, Muhammad Salman (45) died on spot while Muhammad Arslan (40), Ayan (3) and Bibi Ariba (4) received severe injuries. Police on information reached the site and shifted the body and the injured to civil hospital.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police have registered a case.