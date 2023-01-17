UrduPoint.com

Man Died, Two Fainted After Falling Into Manhole

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Man died, two fainted after falling into manhole

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :A man was died while another two persons went unconscious after falling into a sewerage manhole during cleanliness work at Manan Garden Colony near College Chowk Alipur on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, two members of the colony staff namely Muhammad Aftab (18) s/o Khadim Hussain along with his 30-year old brother Muhammad Waseem residents of Basti Banday Shah were busy in cleanliness work when they fell down into the sewerage manhole.

Resultantly, they went unconscious.

The local people recovered the workers from the manhole and later, the Rescue-1122 officials shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur where doctors confirmed death of Muhammad Waseem. However, the other two were told to be out of danger, Rescue sources added.

Related Topics

Died Man Alipur From

Recent Stories

DFM concludes its investor roadshow in New York

DFM concludes its investor roadshow in New York

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance, Dubai Free Zones Council sign ..

Ministry of Finance, Dubai Free Zones Council sign MoU on exchange of informatio ..

2 minutes ago
 Daftarkhwan Partners with Pakistan Air Force

Daftarkhwan Partners with Pakistan Air Force

33 minutes ago
 Several projects in pipeline for recovery, rehabil ..

Several projects in pipeline for recovery, rehabilitation of flood-hit areas, NA ..

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

47 minutes ago
 UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooper ..

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooperation and investment opportuni ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.