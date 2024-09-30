Man died, two injured in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) A man killed on Monday and two others injured in a road accident on Malam Jabba Road in Swat.

According to private news channel, the accident took place when a vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge, as a result, a man died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Rescue officials said that two others were also injured in the incident.

Rescue teams swiftly responded, and the body along with the injured people was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Further investigation is underway.